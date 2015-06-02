HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Taiwanese life insurance firms
have cooled their frenzied bond buying, after record monthly
purchases sapped cash balances and pushed them close to
permitted trading limits.
Foreign currency issues in Taiwan have surged this year as
firms from Goldman Sachs to AT&T have taken advantage of rampant
demand from yield-hungry local insurers.
According to senior officials at Taiwanese asset managers,
as well as bankers who recently marketed bonds there, life
insurers have become more selective in their purchases as their
ability to buy new bond issues has shrunken significantly.
"Many insurance companies have used up their trading limits.
So, they don't have much room to buy. Many hit their limits
after the Deutsche Bank deal this month," said Ray Cheng, head
of rates and credit trading at SinoPac Securities.
The Deutsche deal was a Rmb1.65bn (US$266m) five-year
Formosa that priced at 4.3%.
"They aren't buying as much as they used to and have to look
for other options. They are lobbying the Financial Supervisory
Commission to buy more, but negotiations are ongoing."
In May 2014, the FSC ruled that bonds issued in foreign
currencies in Taiwan, known as Formosa bonds, would no longer be
considered part of the 45% overseas investment cap. With
five-year local government bonds paying 1.01%, life insurers
have been eager buyers of higher-yielding foreign currency
assets.
While the reform helped them buy more Formosa bonds, there
are still limits on how much they can buy from one issuer and
one sector. Almost every Formosa bond to date has been from the
financial sector and some related issuers, such as Deutsche
Bank, have issued multiple Formosas.
Figures from the Taipei Exchange show that bond trading
volume in Taiwan hit T$1.273trn (US$41.5bn) in March, the
busiest month since May 2013. Volume in January was not far
behind at T$1.22trn. However, in the intervening month, trading
plummeted. In February, it fell to T$436.42bn and, in April, it
came in at T$912.75bn. Cheng added that this heavy buying has
pushed yields down, and with no Central Bank rate hike on the
horizon, Formosa bonds have become less interesting.
Bankers who worked on a recent bond issued out of Hong Kong
that had heavy take-up from life insurers, some of which were
Taiwanese, described numerous conversations with officials at
some such firms who told them that the cash simply was not
there anymore.
"Their cash levels are running much lower than before," said
a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker. "We've had a lot of
conversations with them, and they have been buying a lot since
the start of the year, but they've been very frank and said they
can't keep buying like they have been because there is less cash
available. They had been buying anything close to 4% (yield),
but now it's going to take a lot more to get them to invest."
A number of foreign banks recently applied for licences to
sell offshore products in Taiwan, believing that the Formosa
market will become increasingly important. While they are
rightly chasing what had been one of the more buoyant markets in
Asia, they could arrive to a much quieter scene than
anticipated.
There is optimism however that lobbying efforts with the FSC
will be successful. The FSC has stated its clear intention to
expand the Formosa market, so market participants believe that
ultimately it will loosen investing rules further.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton,
Dharsan Singh, Vincent Baby and Steve Garton)