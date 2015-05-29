BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 (IFR) - Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo Group has announced it is exploring the possibility of a CNH-denominated bond issue.
Lenovo has mandated ABC, Citigroup and DBS as joint global coordinators. The three banks will serve as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong and Standard Chartered.
Lenovo's biggest shareholder, Beijing-based Legend Holdings, is set to seek approval for a US$2bn Hong Kong IPO next week.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.