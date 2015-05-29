HONG KONG, May 29 (IFR) - Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo Group has announced it is exploring the possibility of a CNH-denominated bond issue.

Lenovo has mandated ABC, Citigroup and DBS as joint global coordinators. The three banks will serve as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong and Standard Chartered.

Lenovo's biggest shareholder, Beijing-based Legend Holdings, is set to seek approval for a US$2bn Hong Kong IPO next week.

