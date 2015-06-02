PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, June 2 (IFR) - Macquarie Bank has announced price talk for an offering of US dollar benchmark Reg S/144A 10-year bullet Tier 2 notes to yield Treasuries plus high 200s.
Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Macquarie Capital are joint bookrunners on the trade, which is due to price later today during New York trading hours.
Macquarie Bank is an A2/A/A credit, while its new T2 notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/A-.
ANZ is the only Australian bank to have raised funds previously through Basel III-compliant T2 notes in the 144A market. In March 2014, it sold a USD800m 10-year bullet at 180bp over Treasuries. (Reporting by John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, May 2 Puerto Rico and its federal financial oversight board faced a handful of lawsuits from stakeholders on Tuesday, which could ultimately push the ailing U.S. territory into bankruptcy, and more are expected in the coming days.