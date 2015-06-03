BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Bharti Airtel has announced guidance for an offering of 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds to yield around 220bp over US Treasuries.
The notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
ZURICH, May 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.