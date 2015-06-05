SINGAPORE, June 5 (IFR) - State-owned Krung Thai Bank is setting up senior MTN and Tier 2 subordinated notes programmes in Malaysia, with the combined size of both to be for up to M$5bn (US$1.35bn).

The Thai lender is one of the largest banks in Thailand with a 19% share of the deposits market. The Thai Government holds a 55% stake in the bank.

Ram Ratings has assigned an AA1 to the senior notes and AA2 to the sub debt. The rating agency noted that Krung Thai's capitalisation was sound with common equity Tier 1 and total capital ratios of 10.0% and 14.2%, respectively, as of end-December. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)