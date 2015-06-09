BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - French bank Credit Agricole has mandated itself, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko for a Tier 2 Samurai.
The announcement comes after a roadshow that wrapped up late last month.
The deal is expected this month and may come in similar tenors as Societe Generale, which priced a 10-year fixed, a 10NC5 and 10-year floater worth 43.6 billion yen (US$350 million) last week.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon,; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares