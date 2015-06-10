SINGAPORE, June 10 (IFR) - French bank BPCE has kicked off bookbuilding on a Singapore-dollar issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 capital, its first offering in the city's local debt market.

Yield guidance on the 10.5-year non-call 5.5 notes is at the 4.5% area.

The deal comes nearly two months after BPCE held roadshows in Singapore, and is its third subordinated debt issue in the Asian currency markets so far this year.

France's second-biggest banking group has issued T2 capital securities in renminbi and yen this year. It also sold an A$800 million (US$624 million) dual-tranche five-year Kangaroo bond in April.

The T2 deal in Singapore follws a S$500 million (US$360 million) debut from Australia's ANZ. That 3.75% 12NC7 T2 bond priced three months ago after receiving strong demand from investors.

BPCE is rated A2/A/A and its Singapore dollar issue is expected to be assigned ratings of Baa3/BBB/A-. There is an interest rate reset at year five.

Barclays, DBS, Natixis and UOB are joint bookrunners. BPCE is the parent of Natixis. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey, editing by Daniel Stanton)