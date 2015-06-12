SYDNEY, June 11 (IFR) - Australia's securitisation market is on track for its busiest year since the global financial crisis as strong demand from local investors allows issuers to beat their expectations.

So far in 2015, issuers have raised A$16.5 billion (US$12.8 billion) from Australian asset-backed securities, primarily RMBS. This is well above the A$11.9 billion total in the year-earlier period and on course to beat last year's post-crisis high of A$30.8 billion in sales.

Syndication managers point to a full pipeline of issuers, drawn to the market by the enlarged deal sizes and tight pricing achieved by their peers.

The strength of demand allowed Firstmac to double its May 15 trade to A$1 billion, making it Australia's biggest RMBS offering from a non-bank originator since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

This was especially impressive as Firstmac had to overcome a diminished offshore bid. Increasingly, foreign investors have shied away from some non-major bank offerings due to a wider cross-currency basis that translates into lower local spreads when swapped back into the investor's domestic currencies.

Only two of the 22 investors on Firstmac's trade were from overseas, in marked contrast to 2014 when foreign buyers were allotted more than half of the same company's two RMBS issues. Westpac encountered no such offshore reticence two weeks later, when overseas investors bought 60% of its A$2.1 billion RMBS (42% to Asia and 18% to North America and Europe) as bank treasuries at home and abroad purchased a whopping 88% of the trade.

Increased demand from local deposit-taking banks underpins domestic appetite. In particular, Australia's four major banks have put in much larger orders for such securities recently. Australian banks now hold around 40% of marketed ABS outstanding, compared with a sub-15% share back in December 2010, according to Reserve Bank of Australia data.

Basel III requirements support bank balance sheet demand since RMBS are the highest-yielding repo-eligible assets lenders can use as collateral to access the RBA's Committed Liquidity Facility. A bank must use this facility in order to withstand 30 days of severe liquidity stress required to meet the Basel standard.

Recent offerings show that Australian Triple A rated Class A RMBS notes pay 80bp over one-month bank bills for major banks, about 92bp for non-majors' prime RMBS (Bendigo and Adelaide), 105bp for non-conforming RMBS (Pepper Australia) and up to 115bp from non-bank originators (Firstmac).

These margins provide more juice than Triple A repo-eligible alternatives, an increasingly significant advantage as the RBA continues to cut interest rates.

For example, the Australian Commonwealth Government's October 2018s yield 2.12%, the New South Wales Treasury Corp's April 2018s 2.17% and KfW's July 2018 Kangaroos 2.52% on the bid side, or 8bp, 13bp and 48bp wide of one-month BBSW, respectively.

The strong performances of Australia's residential mortgages and the high quality of collateral pools provide considerable comfort to investors at home and abroad.

Australian RMBS are primarily insured and fully documented prime mortgages with very low default rates well below international levels.

Last week, Moody's said the delinquency rate in March for prime Australian RMBS was 1.4%, matching last year's monthly average, and would remain low for this year.

The RMBS market does suffer in terms of much lower liquidity versus its Triple A peers, notably sovereign and state government bonds, but, with support from the Australian Office of Financial Management, secondary market trading has picked up.

In the period between March 2012 and June 2014, the AOFM boosted activity through eight sales of its RMBS holdings totalling A$1.5 billion. This week, the AOFM announced the first two monthly auctions of its remaining RMBS holdings of A$4.6 billion. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)