HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank, rated A1/A/A, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Societe Generale for an offering of US dollar covered bonds.

The lender will kick off meetings for the 144A/Reg S offering in Hong Kong on Monday, before heading to Singapore, London, Frankfurt, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Korean lender last issued a US dollar bond in July with a US$500m three-year note. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)