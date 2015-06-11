SINGAPORE, June 11 (IFR) - BPCE became the first
French bank to sell Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue in
Singapore yesterday, opening the door further for more European
banks keen to explore new markets to beef up bank capital.
The 10.5-year non call 5.5 issue, the first Singapore dollar
deal for BPCE, garnered a final book of S$225 million (US$167.3
million) from 40 accounts, a good achievement given the lack of
familiarity with the credit in the local investor market.
Coming three months after Australia's ANZ successfully
raised S$500 million from a sale of 3.75% 12NC7 Tier 2 issue,
the new deal cements the depth of liquidity and acceptance of
loss absorption bank capital securities in the Singapore dollar
bond market.
The BPCE deal priced to yield 4.45%, inside guidance in the
4.5% area, and gave up no new issue concession in the process.
Such competitive pricing has not gone unnoticed by other
European banks which are looking to expand funding sources to
beef up capital in line with new international guidelines
following the global financial crisis.
"We had issuers lined up to tap bank capital funds in the
offshore renminbi market but a collapse of the five-year
cross-currency swaps in that market and BPCE's successful deal
are now making these issuers turn to the Singapore market," said
a debt syndicate banker. "We are in a lot of discussions with
these potential issuers now."
The deal was not an overnight execution. BPCE had held
roadshows in Singapore back in April for a preliminary
indicative 10NC5 deal at around 4%. The new terms are an
improvement with an extension in tenor for a higher yield, but
the two-month gap also gave investors sufficient time to
familiarise themselves with its credit profile.
BPCE is France's second largest bank, providing a full range
of commercial banking services as a cooperative banking
institution. It is regarded to have systemic importance to the
French economy, earning it a spot on the Basel Committee's
Global systemically important bank list.
The bank, formed in 2009, is the parent of investment bank
Natixis, savings bank Caisse d'Epargne and cooperative lender
Banque Populaire.
Joint leads Barclays, DBS, Natixis and UOB had kept the
target size small at a minimum of S$100 million in view of the
lack of name familiarity and macro headwinds driven by worries
over the Greece debt issue.
But they were pleasantly surprised when an oversubscription
in final orders allowed BPCE to bump up the final issue size to
S$150 million.
Significantly, insurance companies bought a 27% share of the
deal, reflecting a growing comfort with the credit. Private
banks bought 60% while fund managers and banks bought 12%.
Geographically, the deal attracted foreign buyers which
accounted for 27% of the deal, leaving Singapore with 73%.
The deal was done at a level attractive to the issuer, inside
where it would have funded in the Euro markets. At a yield of
4.5%, BPCE would have saved about 15bp-20bp.
But it left something on the table for the investors if
BPCE's Rmb750 million 5.75% 10NC5 deal, tied up in March, is
used as a reference. The Dim Sum T2 was quoted at 101.50/101.50
or a yield of 5.38%, which would have translated to 4.21%
post-swaps.
"BPCE is doing the deal, as it has done in the rest of Asia,
for strategic reasons - diversification of investor base and
accessing new markets," said a banker involved in the deal.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)