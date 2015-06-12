BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has priced a 1 billion yuan (US$161 million) three-year offshore renminbi bond at 3.55%.
The final pricing matches earlier guidance.
Details on the order book were not immediately available.
The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will list in Singapore under English law.
Standard Chartered was the sole bookrunner. It was also a joint lead manager with CCB Asia.
The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/AA-. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5