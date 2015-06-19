* South Korean lender lines up first test of covered bond
framework
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank is set to
issue the first covered bond under South Korea's new legislative
framework, in a key test of Asia's appeal to global buyers of
secured bank debt.
The 144A/Reg S offering, expected to be for US$500 million,
will be Kookmin's first in an US$8 billion programme, and the
first since lawmakers passed the Korean Covered Bond Act in
April 2014.
The legislation is designed to give banks access to a global
funding market that has proven resilient in times of crisis, and
Kookmin's debut will test the appeal of the new format versus
Korea's earlier attempts to introduce covered bonds.
Before the 2014 law took effect, Korean banks could only
issue covered bonds under securitisation legislation, which
limited their appeal to the traditional investor base for senior
secured bank debt.
Kookmin turned to a version of covered bonds to boost its
access to international markets in the aftermath of the credit
crisis in 2009, but still had to offer a yield over 7.5% and
include credit card receivables alongside mortgages in the cover
pool to entice buyers.
That proved an expensive experiment for Kookmin, as it had
to pay 20 cents on the dollar as a consent fee the following
year to remove credit card assets from the collateral pool,
after it decided to spin off its credit card business.
The new law brings the format closer to the European
standard, giving investors preferential claims to residential
mortgages in the cover pool and dual recourse to the issuer's
other assets. Only mortgage loans and debt issued by government
institutions can be used as collateral.
Safer mortgages
The legislation is intended to give Korean banks a new
source of funding to encourage them to increase the proportion
of longer-term fixed-rate mortgages in the domestic market,
where short-term floating-rate loans now dominate and present a
potential household debt problem when rates rise.
Banks will need to raise the proportion of fixed-rate
lending to 40% of total mortgage loans in 2017 from the current
24%.
The global covered bond market proved its resilience in the
2008 credit crisis, when investors shunned more risky forms of
bank debt, and the introduction of the format will give Korean
issuers access to funding in times of global instability.
Moody's said the move will be "credit positive" for Korean
banks.
Since the Asian financial crisis, South Korean issuers have
been looking to minimise their dependence on offshore funding.
In March, the government's ratio of short-term external debt to
reserves fell to 31.1%, the lowest in a decade.
Korean banks hope they can price these new bonds well inside
their senior unsecured curve to compensate for higher
transaction costs in covered bonds, such as creating vehicles
used to ring-fence the assets.
Due to the lack of comparables in Asia, bankers on the
offering are using higher-rated Canadian and Australian covered
bonds as pricing points. This reflects a differential of about
20bp between their covered and senior unsecured bonds.
Singapore's DBS is also preparing the city state's first issue
of covered bonds under a US$10 billion programme.
Pricing benefits
As to where a new Kookmin offering could price, bankers also
have different perspectives - from 10bp inside to as much as
30bp under its secondary curve. Kookmin's debut covered bonds
are expected to score ratings of Aa1 from Moody's and AA+ from
Fitch, which is three to four notches higher than the bank's
senior unsecured ratings of A1/A/A.
The planned issuance may come in tenors of either three or
five years, depending on investor feedback.
Under the new rules, Korean banks can issue covered bonds
backed against up to 8% of the issuer's total assets.
Kookmin's multi-series programme features pre-maturity test
and maturity extensions, which, unlike previous issues, will
lower the need to sell mortgage loans within a short period in
Korea's illiquid mortgage market.
Yet, some other Korean banks still need to eliminate old
negative pledge clauses in outstanding bonds to win the
flexibility to create covered pools.
Kookmin completed a consent solicitation in February to do
this, while Korea Exchange Bank and Hana Bank have included
covered bond carve-out clauses in their senior bond offerings
since 2013, but more lenders have outstanding bonds with terms
that do not allow collateral to be set aside for covered bond
issues.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Societe Generale are bookrunners
for the 144A/Reg S US dollar covered bonds.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Daniel Stanton and
Vincent Baby)