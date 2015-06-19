HONG KONG, June 19 (IFR) - China Life
(Aa3/AA-/A+) will kick off meetings with fixed-income investors
for the PRC's first capital offering that complies with
regulations aimed at strengthening the insurance sector.
China's largest insurer will kick off the meetings on Monday
in Hong Kong, Singapore and London for the perpetual non-call
five notes, expected to be rated A3/A/A-.
The notes count as Core Tier 2 bonds under China's
Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). The bonds will not have
loss-absorption features.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC are joint global
coordinators for the Reg S offering, and will also act as
bookrunners with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC HK
Securities and Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon,; editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)