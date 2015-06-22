HONG KONG, June 22 (IFR) - Tianjin Binhai New Area
Construction & Investment Group (A3/A-/A-) has
mandated Bank of China, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Hong Kong branch as joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners for an offering of
senior US dollar bonds.
The company will meet fixed-income investors in Hong Kong,
Singapore and London from tomorrow.
The same banks will also work as joint lead managers on the
offering with China Construction Bank, ICBC and Wing Lung Bank
The bonds will carry an unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from Binhai Jiantou (Hong Kong) Development. Wholly
owned subsidiary Zhaohai Investment (BVI) will issue the bonds.
The notes are expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+/A-.
The guarantor is also a wholly owned entity of Tianjin
Binhai New Area Construction & Investment Group, which the
Tianjin Government fully controls through the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administrative Commission of Tianjin Municipal
People's Government.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)