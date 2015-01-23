HONG KONG, Jan 23 (IFR) - BPCE priced the second Basel III Tier 2 bond in the Samurai market, helping to raise awareness about the new instrument among cautious Japanese investors.

The French bank's T2 offering comprised a ¥27.2bn 10-year fixed tranche that priced at 154bp over yen offer-side swaps at 2.047%; a ¥13.2bn 10-year floater at 161bp over three-month Yen Libor; and a ¥7.9bn 10-year non-call five at 169bp over swaps for the first five years at 1.943%, and 169bp over six-month Yen Libor thereafter.

Official marketing kicked off at the start of the week after the leads began soft-sounding investors the week before. Yet the backdrop was not optimal - global financial markets were volatile and investors were waiting on the sidelines ahead of the ECB's QE announcement on January 22.

These events prompted the dollar/yen basis swap to fluctuate, driving it to -63bp from -55bp at the end of last week.

Sentiment was also weaker than expected, while the leads also wanted to accommodate demand that wanted a level wider than the tight end of initial guidance. This prompted bankers to widen the range for all three tranches from initial levels that were first marketed at 140bp-160bp on the 10-year fixed, 147bp-167bp over yen Libor for the 10-year floater, and 155bp-175bp for the non-call five.

The cheaper levels helped improve momentum. A ticket from a non-Japanese investor also lifted the order size, according to bankers away from the deal.

Still, a banker on the deal said demand was strong from corporations, religious organizations and foundations despite the absence of certain key investors like trust banks and Yucho, thanks to the fact that the coupons offered were close to the 2% level.

Japanese investors continue to struggle with tight yields onshore. JGB yields also hit record tights in the past few weeks.

The ¥48.3bn deal was slightly smaller than the ¥50.8bn 10-year bullet priced by A2/BBB+/A+ rated Rabobank last month, which priced to yield at 83bp over swaps with a 1.429% coupon.

Rabobank's T2s also have higher ratings than BPCE's, which S&P and Fitch are expected to assign a BBB and an A-, respectively. This helped the Dutch lender garner a stronger following in the 10-year fixed tranche.

"The issuer was flexible to include investors who were worried about the future possibility of interest rate rises, and some wanted just five-year credit risk," said the banker.

The new-style bonds pay higher coupons than senior debt in exchange for a statutory bail-in mechanism at the point of non-viability plus additional risks stipulated by the BRRD and French SRAB Laws.

Typically conservative Japanese Samurai investors, who have been searching for yield, are still examining risks.

Bankers away from the deal hope the appetite for Basel III sub-debt will improve when more investors receive internal approvals to invest in such instruments by as early as March.

"That will set the stage for future deals to price at least sizes of ¥75bn," said a banker away from the deal.

BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Natixis Japan, Nomura and SMBC Nikko as joint lead managers for the offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Tim Sifert and Daniel Stanton)