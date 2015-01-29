BRIEF-Prospect Capital purchases $64.5 mln of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by LeadingResponse
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Aaron Russell-Davison head of debt capital markets with immediate effect.
Russell-Davison had been head of capital markets for ASEAN since July 2013, having joined StanChart in November 2009 as head of Asian bond syndicate. He will report to Henrik Raber, global head of capital markets, and remain based in Singapore.
Lynette Ortiz will take over as head of capital markets, ASEAN, on April 1. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)
* U.S. flotation to take place in H1 2018 (Adds AXA executives' comments)