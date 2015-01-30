SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank has launched a consent solicitation for its HK$160m 1.4% 2015s, US$300m 1.375% 2016s and US$300m 3.625% 2017s ahead of a potential covered bond offering.

If it comes to fruition, the issue would be the first since South Korea passed its Covered Bonds Act last April.

Kookmin amended the negative pledge covenant in the terms of its US$8bn global MTN programme in May 2013 to be able to issue covered bonds in a principal amount not exceeding 10% of its total assets. All notes issued off its MTN programme since then have the covered bond carve-out, but the 2015s, 2016s and 2017s in the consent solicitation do not. Achieving consent to amend the covenant would allow it to issue a new covered bond.

Kookmin will pay a consent fee of US$1 per US$1,000 of face value for the US dollar notes and HK$1 per HK$1,000 of face value for the Hong Kong dollar notes.

The deadline for consent is February 13. Societe Generale is sole consent co-ordinator.

Korea Housing Finance printed a US$500m covered bond in July 2010, and Kookmin itself had done one in May 2009. Kookmin's 2009 covered bond used a bankruptcy-remote vehicle. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)