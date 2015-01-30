SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (IFR) - Westpac Banking Corporation (Aa2/AA-/AA-) followed quickly in the footsteps of Australian peer ANZ to sell Tier 2 securities in renminbi to raise Rmb1.25bn (US$200m).

On Thursday, it sold a Rmb1bn Tier 2 10-year non-call five Dim Sum through a private placement at par to yield 4.85% and, today, it tapped the issue at par for Rmb250m, also in a private deal. In comparison, ANZ's T2 Dim Sum was trading at a yield of around 4.80%.

Like ANZ's paper, the bonds have a reset at the end of the fifth year, and will convert into equity if the Australian regulator deems the bank to be no longer viable. They are expected to score ratings of A3 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P.

The bonds were said to have been sold mainly to Taiwanese life insurers.

Westpac, Standard Chartered (B&D) and Citigroup were joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)