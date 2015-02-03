HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings will be holding calls with Asian investors today for a 144A/Reg S bond, after speaking to US investors overnight.

As reported earlier, the Chinese internet giant has appointed Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as joint global co-ordinators. Those banks will also serve as bookrunners with ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Merchants Securities (HK), Citigroup, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

Tencent Holdings is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and has a market capitalisation of US$159bn as of January 30. Its main businesses including social networks, online games and media. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)