SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (IFR) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation, New York branch, has given initial
price guidance for taps of its three-month US$500m Libor plus
58bp senior unsecured floating-rate notes due January 16 2018
and its US$1bn 2.45% senior unsecured fixed-rate notes due
January 16 2020.
The tap of the 2018 FRN is indicated at Libor plus 55bp-58bp
and the fixed 2020 at Treasuries plus 95bp area.
The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
from SMBC's New York branch and are expected to be rated A1/A+.
Goldman Sachs (B&D), SMBC Nikko, Citigroup, Barclays and JP
Morgan are joint bookrunners for the SEC-exempt deal, which is
today's business.
