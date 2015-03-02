SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - The retreating Australian dollar
and the resumption of monetary easing have yet to dampen
offshore demand for Kangaroo bonds. Japanese investors, in
particular, are turning to Australian dollar debt in the hunt
for yield.
The elevated international bid has contributed to a sharp
increase in Kangaroo offerings from sovereign, supranational and
agency issuers, with IFC, Rentenbank and
Kommunalbanken among those in the market again last
week.
So far this year, SSA issuers have raised A$8.6bn
(US$6.7bn), up from A$5.5bn in the first two months of 2014.
This is the highest January-February total since 2011, the year
the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority, surprisingly to
many, excluded Kangaroos from the list of eligible assets to
meet short-term liquidity coverage ratios under Basel III.
"There has been an ongoing trend among central banks to
diversify away from US dollar and euro holdings and into mature,
high-yielding areas like the Kangaroo market," said one
Sydney-based fund manager. "Asian central banks have led this
move, but participation from other regions, including Latin
America, has also grown."
Domestic and foreign investors have been drawn to the
greater relative pick-up SSAs offer over sovereign paper in a
falling interest-rate environment.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key official cash rate
on February 3 for the first time in 18 months, with a 25bp cut
taking the benchmark to a record low 2.25%. Many analysts are
predicting a further 25bp reduction on Tuesday.
Five-year Australian Commonwealth Government bond yields
fell below 2% last week from 2.33% at the start of the year and
3% at the beginning of Q4 2014.
The latest five-year Triple A SSAs have been priced at
around 50bp over ACGBs for a 25% or so additional yield over the
2% sovereign, having paid similar 50bp spreads five months ago,
when five-year ACGBs were yielding 3%.
From Abe to Australia
A large chunk of rising offshore demand emanates from Japan,
with HSBC Global Research estimating that 12.6% of Japanese
investors' US$44.3bn overseas bond purchases in 2014 (excluding
bills) flowed into Australian debt, according to a recent
research paper.
With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies pushing investors
to seek higher yields, the bank sees as much as US$500bn being
allocated from Japanese Government Bonds to international bonds
over a three-year period. This suggests inflows of up to US$63bn
from Japanese institutional and retail investors into Australian
bonds in the next two to three years.
HSBC expects most of these inflows to target ultra-safe
ACGBs, or around 25%-30% of the sovereign's annual gross supply,
until fiscal 2017/2018.
SSA Kangaroos are expected to get the second-largest chunk
of these inflows, underpinning the market going forward.
The Australian dollar has been in steep decline in recent
months, shedding over 17% against the US dollar and more than 5%
against the yen since September 2014.
This weakness would normally be problematic, given Japanese
institutional investors' historically low risk appetite, which
leads them typically to hedge the currency risks of their bond
portfolios. However, HSBC believes this may not be a great
impediment at this time.
"The prospect of further yen weakness, driven by more Bank
of Japan easing, may allow these investors to relax such
hedging. Therefore, despite the scope for further depreciation
in the Australian dollar, currency considerations may be less of
a concern for Japanese investors, given the potential for the
yen to depreciate even more," the report says.
Furthermore, HSBC notes that Japan's insurance companies
have recently introduced Australian dollar-denominated life
insurance products, which have been increasingly popular, given
higher guarantees than yen-denominated equivalents. This should
lead to strong institutional demand for Australian bonds.
Currency considerations are typically more important for
Japanese retail investors. This explained why their holdings of
Australian bonds remained flat at ¥2.9trn (US$24bn) during the
last four months of 2014, the bank stated.
However, after such a large depreciation in the Aussie
dollar recently, HSBC found that retail investors have been
progressively returning to Australian bonds this year.
So far in 2015, Australian dollar-denominated Uridashi bond
issuance (a strong gauge for Japanese retail investor demand)
has reached US$550m. In 2014, the Australian-denominated
Uridashi bond issuance totalled US$4.2bn, which record
redemptions of US$7.6bn more than negated.
With only US$3.9bn of Australian-denominated Uridashi bonds
maturing in 2015, HSBC expects Japanese retail investors' net
demand for Australian bonds to increase this year.
(Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan
Singh and Daniel Stanton)