SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - China Three Gorges Corp , the operator of the world's largest hydroelectric power project, is joining a line of state-run Chinese companies looking to issue bonds overseas for the first time.

The company sent out a request for proposals this month and responses were due last week, said two sources familiar with the situation, adding that the offering could materialise in the second quarter.

JP Morgan is expected to be one of the joint global co-ordinators, according to other bankers who have seen the RFP.

The tenors and format of the offering had yet to be decided, said one of the sources. The issuer is looking at multiple currencies.

The deal underlines the determination of Chinese state-owned enterprises to reduce their reliance on domestic bank loans and bond markets, coming even as onshore funding costs have fallen sharply. The local 10-year government benchmark is down 30bp since the start of the year and down 110bp over the last 12 months.

The policy shift, which covers both companies keen to fund overseas expansions and others looking to bring back the proceeds to China, has caused a surge in international bond sales out of China in recent years.

Last year, state-owned companies issued G3 bonds of US$59.7bn, up from US$35.0bn in 2013 and just US$500m in 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While state champions, such as China Three Gorges, are able to tap into strong domestic liquidity in a market that expects further monetary easing, they are also aware that local markets can be volatile. China Three Gorges was forced to delay MTN issues in 2013 when the government's push to control shadow banking prompted a cash crunch in the country's interbank market.

China Three Gorges has about Rmb90bn (US$14.4bn) in bonds outstanding up until 2033, with about Rmb19bn due just this year, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company has relied entirely on domestic investors for its previous bonds. Its most recent transactions include a two-tranche offering of medium-term notes totalling Rmb10bn (US$1.63bn) last March, split between a 5.5% Rmb5bn three-year and a 5.69% Rmb5bn five-year. Comparable bonds

One syndicate banker pitching for the deal said the issuer would probably look at long tenors of at least 10 years considering the nature of the business. He added that he would recommend using top-tier Chinese SOEs, such as CNPC, CNOOC, State Grid and Sinopec, as comparables when pricing the deal due to its high strategic importance.

Double A rated Sinopec's May 2020 onshore renminbi bonds were last week yielding 4.1%, while its longer-dated April 2023 US dollar bonds were yielding 3.4%.

"There will be a new-issue premium, obviously, but I don't think it's going to be huge. Not in this market," said the banker.

The pricing will also depend on how China Three Gorges structures its bonds. Other central SASAC-owned top-tier SOEs have used onshore parent guarantees, rather than keepwell structures, which allowed CNPC's latest Aa3/AA- bond to price through its existing curve.

Another banker added that China Three Gorges would be able to issue multiple tranches of up to 30 years in a Reg S-only market, but might have to pay up to achieve a large size.

Standard & Poor's affirmed its A long-term corporate credit rating on China Three Gorges last August and kept the outlook stable, while Moody's first rated China Three Gorges A1 with a stable outlook in August 2012.

Both credit agencies based their ratings on the company's strategic importance and 100% state ownership. S&P expects China Three Gorges to maintain its strong operating performance and continue to benefit from Chinese Government support if the company experiences financial stress.

China Three Gorges' spending will increase significantly over the next three to five years due to resettlement and construction costs for mega hydro projects Wudongde and Baihetan, according to the S&P report.

China Three Gorges owns and operates the Three Gorges Project, which was established in 1993. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)