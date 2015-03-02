SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - China Three Gorges Corp
, the operator of the world's largest hydroelectric
power project, is joining a line of state-run Chinese companies
looking to issue bonds overseas for the first time.
The company sent out a request for proposals this month and
responses were due last week, said two sources familiar with the
situation, adding that the offering could materialise in the
second quarter.
JP Morgan is expected to be one of the joint global
co-ordinators, according to other bankers who have seen the RFP.
The tenors and format of the offering had yet to be decided,
said one of the sources. The issuer is looking at multiple
currencies.
The deal underlines the determination of Chinese state-owned
enterprises to reduce their reliance on domestic bank loans and
bond markets, coming even as onshore funding costs have fallen
sharply. The local 10-year government benchmark is down 30bp
since the start of the year and down 110bp over the last 12
months.
The policy shift, which covers both companies keen to fund
overseas expansions and others looking to bring back the
proceeds to China, has caused a surge in international bond
sales out of China in recent years.
Last year, state-owned companies issued G3 bonds of
US$59.7bn, up from US$35.0bn in 2013 and just US$500m in 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
While state champions, such as China Three Gorges, are able
to tap into strong domestic liquidity in a market that expects
further monetary easing, they are also aware that local markets
can be volatile. China Three Gorges was forced to delay MTN
issues in 2013 when the government's push to control shadow
banking prompted a cash crunch in the country's interbank
market.
China Three Gorges has about Rmb90bn (US$14.4bn) in bonds
outstanding up until 2033, with about Rmb19bn due just this
year, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The company has relied entirely on domestic investors for
its previous bonds. Its most recent transactions include a
two-tranche offering of medium-term notes totalling Rmb10bn
(US$1.63bn) last March, split between a 5.5% Rmb5bn three-year
and a 5.69% Rmb5bn five-year.
Comparable bonds
One syndicate banker pitching for the deal said the issuer
would probably look at long tenors of at least 10 years
considering the nature of the business. He added that he would
recommend using top-tier Chinese SOEs, such as CNPC,
CNOOC, State Grid and Sinopec,
as comparables when pricing the deal due to its high strategic
importance.
Double A rated Sinopec's May 2020 onshore renminbi bonds
were last week yielding 4.1%, while its longer-dated April 2023
US dollar bonds were yielding 3.4%.
"There will be a new-issue premium, obviously, but I don't
think it's going to be huge. Not in this market," said the
banker.
The pricing will also depend on how China Three Gorges
structures its bonds. Other central SASAC-owned top-tier SOEs
have used onshore parent guarantees, rather than keepwell
structures, which allowed CNPC's latest Aa3/AA- bond to price
through its existing curve.
Another banker added that China Three Gorges would be able
to issue multiple tranches of up to 30 years in a Reg S-only
market, but might have to pay up to achieve a large size.
Standard & Poor's affirmed its A long-term corporate credit
rating on China Three Gorges last August and kept the outlook
stable, while Moody's first rated China Three Gorges A1 with a
stable outlook in August 2012.
Both credit agencies based their ratings on the company's
strategic importance and 100% state ownership. S&P expects China
Three Gorges to maintain its strong operating performance and
continue to benefit from Chinese Government support if the
company experiences financial stress.
China Three Gorges' spending will increase significantly
over the next three to five years due to resettlement and
construction costs for mega hydro projects Wudongde and
Baihetan, according to the S&P report.
China Three Gorges owns and operates the Three Gorges
Project, which was established in 1993.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan
Singh and Daniel Stanton)