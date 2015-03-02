SINGAPORE, March 2 (IFR) - TMB Bank has opened books for the first Dim Sum bond offering from a Thai financial institution. Initial price guidance for the three-year Reg S senior unsecured bond, indicated at a benchmark size, is for a yield in the 5.5% area.

HSBC is sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with ING. Pricing will come as early as today.

Moody's has assigned a Baa2 rating to the bonds, which will be issued off TMB's US$3bn Euro MTN programme.

Thailand's Ministry of Finance owns a 26% stake in the bank. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)