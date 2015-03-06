HONG KONG, March 6 (IFR) - Global banks from Goldman Sachs
to BNP Paribas breathed new life into the
offshore renminbi bond market this week as seven foreign issuers
seized an opportunity to beat their US dollar funding costs.
The flurry of offerings ended a slump in Dim Sum bond sales,
coming after the slowest month for new issues since August 2013,
but owed more to attractive swap rates rather than any easing of
liquidity pressures.
Demand for offshore renminbi bonds has waned since China
began easing its monetary policy towards the end of last year.
Mainland issuers can now borrow at a lower cost onshore, while
foreign investors are braced for currency depreciation.
Attractive cross-currency basis swaps, however, mean that
foreign borrowers are able to price deals inside their US dollar
funding costs - if they can find investors.
After dealing with recent Dim Sum bonds, swap traders have
said that foreign issuers are effectively looking at savings of
30bp-40bp after swapping back into dollars, although the
cross-currency basis swap is highly volatile.
French bank BNP Paribas this week priced a Rmb1.5bn
(US$239m) 10 non-call five Dim Sum bond offering at 5.1%, its
debut Dim Sum, which sources said was highly attractive for the
issuer after swapping to dollars.
Export-Import Bank of Korea raised Rmb1bn of
three-year debt at 4.4%, equivalent to around 22bp inside its
dollar curve.
"Some Dim Sums are trading inside the issuers' US dollar
bonds," said one syndicate head. "There's an opportunity for US
and European multi-national corporations to fund in renminbi
and, potentially, come inside their dollar curves. The market is
looking for new names."
Slow start
The Dim Sum market has started the year slowly, with new
issues trailing far behind last year's record pace. February was
particularly dire with new issues totalling just Rmb4.3bn, down
from Rmb17.8bn in the same month a year earlier.
A weaker renminbi and falling onshore interest rates have
made it more expensive for Chinese issuers, who account for a
bulk of the Dim Sum issuance, to go offshore. This week's deals
showed that foreign issuers, particularly the opportunistic
banks and frequent borrowers, are slowly filling that hole.
Dim Sum bankers, however, stress that the lack of liquidity
means new issues remain tricky. This has been reflected in the
size of these deals.
The biggest of the recent issues was that of BNP Paribas at
Rmb1.5bn, and some have been small as in the case of TMB Bank's
Singapore-listed Rmb600m bond, which priced at 5.5%.
These deals were also not heavily oversubscribed, suggesting
there would be little secondary liquidity in any of the bonds.
BNP's order book reached Rmb2bn, while TMB's came in at Rmb900m.
While, in other markets, thin order books would put investors
off, bankers said they were respectable in a less-mature market.
Taiwan on top
Notably, none of the week's seven deals were issued in Hong
Kong. Four, however, were issued in Taiwan. These were Goldman's
12-year Rmb525m at 4.7%, Deutsche Bank's three-year
Rmb992m at 4%, Kexim's three-year Rmb1bn at 4.4% and Malaysian
lender Maybank's five-year Rmb410m at 4.12%. The bonds
from BNP Paribas were listed in Paris, while the Rmb1bn of 5.15%
10-year non-call five Tier 2 notes from Commonwealth Bank of
Australia were listed in Sydney.
Dim Sum syndicate bankers said there was nothing
discouraging people from issuing in Hong Kong, but, given the
liquidity issues, Taiwan was more attractive.
Taiwan recently relaxed regulations on where its giant
insurance companies can invest, increasing their buying power in
the Formosa bond market. Formosa is the name given to foreign
currency offerings in Taiwan. The higher yields on offshore
renminbi bonds, known as Bao Dao bonds in Taiwan, have attracted
the attention of the island's insurance companies.
"There is a bit more demand in Taiwan," said a Hong
Kong-based senior syndicate banker. "There is still an investor
base in Hong Kong and there's nothing wrong with it as a
listing, but the regulatory changes there have helped."
As such, bankers expect more issuance, mainly in Taiwan, and
also from banks that can take advantage of the CCS rate. They
expect this to be a longer window of opportunity for issuance,
as Taiwanese demand should remain strong, and the renminbi could
depreciate further.
Even so, offshore renminbi liquidity could tighten further
if depreciation gathers pace.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Steve Garton,
Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)