HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Henry Toh is joining Standard Chartered as head of Singapore DCM as an executive director.

He will report to Aaron Gwak, head of DCM for Asean.

Toh, who will take up the job next week, previously worked as head of treasury for Clifford Capital since 2012. Prior to that, Toh was with Temasek Holding's treasury team. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)