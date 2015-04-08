HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank has announced initial price guidance for a five-year US dollar-denominated bond to yield around 110bp over US Treasuries.

The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at A1/A (Moody's/S&P). Shinhan also an A rating from Fitch.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank HSBC and JP Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the issue. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)