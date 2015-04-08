BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
HONG KONG, April 8 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank announced final guidance for a five-year US dollar-denominated bond to yield around 95bp over US Treasuries.
The Korean lender began marketing the bond offering this morning to yield around 110bp over US Treasuries.
The 144A/Reg S notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at A1/A (Moody's/S&P). Shinhan also has an A rating from Fitch.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank HSBC and JP Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the issue. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.