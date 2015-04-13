SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Thailand's bond
markets are expected to receive a boost in the next half, when
investors redeploy funds sitting in guaranteed deposits after
the government scales back an insurance scheme implemented after
the credit crisis.
Thailand is scheduled this year to amend a 2008 deposit
insurance scheme to provide a government guarantee for a maximum
deposit amount of Bt50m (US$1.5m). The figure is to be halved
this August before falling sharply to Bt1m in the same month
next year.
The amendment covers all types of deposits, but is expected
to have a greater impact on people with structured deposits,
because they will cease to enjoy government protection for
yields that are higher than plain bank deposits, but come with
no extra risk.
As a result, once the scheme is scaled back for all deposits
to have lesser government protection, investors are expected to
seek the more attractive yields on offer in fixed income.
"The cutback in the insurance scheme will add even more
liquidity in the bond market, which already sees demand
surpassing supply," said Ariya Tiranaprakij, executive vice
president of Thai Bond Market Association.
"Investors will turn to the bond markets as deposit rates
provided by financial institutions are relatively low, compared
with what corporate bonds can yield."
As a comparison, term deposits of two to three years
currently pay around 2% per annum. Corporate bonds rated Double
A or higher pay a yield of 3%-4%, while unrated notes and those
rated BBB+ or lower pay 5% or more.
For instance, Quality Houses, an A- credit to Tris,
paid 3.18% for a three-year bond in February, while unrated Thai
Factory Development paid 6.00% for a two-year paper in
the same month.
The increase in demand will be more evident among private
banks and high-net-worth investors. Such investors currently put
money into structured deposits, as well as bonds.
In recent months, bond-market returns have appealed to
high-net-worth investors, who take on more risks for greater
returns relative to institutional investors. This was
particularly true of the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds that
Thai banks sold, as well as the unrated sovereign bonds from the
Lao People's Democratic Republic.
Nonetheless, a shortage of fresh bond supplies will hinder
the expected increase in liquidity.
Analysts estimate the total volume of outstanding bonds is
growing around Bt400bn annually, but the increase in demand is
around Bt800bn each year.
"The main issue is that there are just not enough supplies
of corporate bonds in the market to satisfy demand," said a debt
syndicate banker.
According to the TBMA, some Bt245bn of bonds were sold in
the first quarter of this year, down from Bt433bn in the same
period last year. Last year's chunky deals from CP All
and Thai Oil helped improve overall volumes,
but those issuers were prefunding their requirements.
Bankers expect more, albeit smaller, offerings from small-
and medium-sized companies, which are taking advantage of lower
funding costs in bonds. Such issuers can save around 1.5% on
issuing bonds than on securing bank loans.
These issuers will benefit from the increased pool of
high-net-worth investors.
"There are more issuers either rated BBB+ and below or not
rated at all and they carry more risks," said a corporate bond
trader. "HNW investors are increasingly taking up these notes."
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Daniel Stanton, Dharsan
Singh and Tim Sifert)