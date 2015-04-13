SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Thailand's bond markets are expected to receive a boost in the next half, when investors redeploy funds sitting in guaranteed deposits after the government scales back an insurance scheme implemented after the credit crisis.

Thailand is scheduled this year to amend a 2008 deposit insurance scheme to provide a government guarantee for a maximum deposit amount of Bt50m (US$1.5m). The figure is to be halved this August before falling sharply to Bt1m in the same month next year.

The amendment covers all types of deposits, but is expected to have a greater impact on people with structured deposits, because they will cease to enjoy government protection for yields that are higher than plain bank deposits, but come with no extra risk.

As a result, once the scheme is scaled back for all deposits to have lesser government protection, investors are expected to seek the more attractive yields on offer in fixed income.

"The cutback in the insurance scheme will add even more liquidity in the bond market, which already sees demand surpassing supply," said Ariya Tiranaprakij, executive vice president of Thai Bond Market Association.

"Investors will turn to the bond markets as deposit rates provided by financial institutions are relatively low, compared with what corporate bonds can yield."

As a comparison, term deposits of two to three years currently pay around 2% per annum. Corporate bonds rated Double A or higher pay a yield of 3%-4%, while unrated notes and those rated BBB+ or lower pay 5% or more.

For instance, Quality Houses, an A- credit to Tris, paid 3.18% for a three-year bond in February, while unrated Thai Factory Development paid 6.00% for a two-year paper in the same month.

The increase in demand will be more evident among private banks and high-net-worth investors. Such investors currently put money into structured deposits, as well as bonds.

In recent months, bond-market returns have appealed to high-net-worth investors, who take on more risks for greater returns relative to institutional investors. This was particularly true of the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds that Thai banks sold, as well as the unrated sovereign bonds from the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Nonetheless, a shortage of fresh bond supplies will hinder the expected increase in liquidity.

Analysts estimate the total volume of outstanding bonds is growing around Bt400bn annually, but the increase in demand is around Bt800bn each year.

"The main issue is that there are just not enough supplies of corporate bonds in the market to satisfy demand," said a debt syndicate banker.

According to the TBMA, some Bt245bn of bonds were sold in the first quarter of this year, down from Bt433bn in the same period last year. Last year's chunky deals from CP All and Thai Oil helped improve overall volumes, but those issuers were prefunding their requirements.

Bankers expect more, albeit smaller, offerings from small- and medium-sized companies, which are taking advantage of lower funding costs in bonds. Such issuers can save around 1.5% on issuing bonds than on securing bank loans.

These issuers will benefit from the increased pool of high-net-worth investors.

"There are more issuers either rated BBB+ and below or not rated at all and they carry more risks," said a corporate bond trader. "HNW investors are increasingly taking up these notes." (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Daniel Stanton, Dharsan Singh and Tim Sifert)