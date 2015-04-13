SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Asia is poised to see more
defaults on offshore bonds in the current half than in the whole
of last year, as a pair of Chinese issuers edged close to the
brink.
Winsway Enterprises Holdings and Sound Global
could both default within weeks, after the former
missed a coupon and the latter indicated it might fail to file
audited accounts within 30 days of the end of the first quarter.
The pair will join Kaisa Group Holdings and Berau Coal
Energy, which are both midway through the
restructuring process to be classed as defaults on their bonds.
There were only three defaults in Asia last year.
Indonesia's Bumi Resources missed a coupon on its
US$700m 2017s after struggling for years with a high debt load,
while Hidili Industry International Development and
Renhe Commercial Holdings, both based in China, bought
back some of their bonds at discounts, which rating agencies
considered to be technical defaults.
Last week, Winsway Enterprises Holdings, formerly
known as Winsway Coking Coal Holdings, missed a US$13.15m coupon
on its US$309.3m 8.5% 2016 bonds due on April 8. This did not
come as a surprise, as it had already indicated its intention to
restructure the bonds, which had been languishing in the 30s
since the start of the year and had already been the subject of
a tender offer at a hefty haircut in 2013. Winsway said it would
use the 30-day grace period to hold talks with bondholders.
Meanwhile, Moody's this month downgraded Sound Global's
corporate family rating to Caa1 from Ba3 and its senior
unsecured debt rating to Caa2 from B1, citing increasing risk
that the company could default on its US$150m senior unsecured
notes due August 2017.
The waste-water treatment company delayed publishing its
2014 annual results after an external auditor raised concerns,
and Moody's said there was a high probability that the firm
could fail to file audited results within 30 days of the end of
the quarter. That would breach the notes' requirement for the
company to file audited results within 120 days of the fiscal
year end and could trigger an event of default and accelerate
repayment of the notes.
In addition, Wong See Meng, an independent non-executive
director, who was the chairman of Sound Global's audit
committee, had resigned. The company said it was considering
hiring independent forensic accountants to conduct an
investigation. Moody's said the development raised serious
corporate governance concerns.
The bonds are highly illiquid, but Lucror Analytics wrote
last Monday that the 2017s had fallen around 23 points to the
high 60s since the audit concerns were made public. A report
from independent research firm Emerson Analytics had first
raised concerns about the company in February.
Berau Coal has agreed to the terms of an exchange offer with
a group representing 23.7% of the holders of its 2015 and 2017
bonds, and said it had support from holders of around 50% of the
paper. Other bondholders have until April 15 to respond.
Standard & Poor's said it would downgrade the notes to D if the
proposal went ahead.
Kaisa is midway through a restructuring of its onshore and
offshore debt, but the process is taking longer than expected,
after offshore creditors indicated they would not accept the
terms on offer.
(Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Tim Sifert and Dharsan
Singh)