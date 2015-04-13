SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Asia is poised to see more defaults on offshore bonds in the current half than in the whole of last year, as a pair of Chinese issuers edged close to the brink.

Winsway Enterprises Holdings and Sound Global could both default within weeks, after the former missed a coupon and the latter indicated it might fail to file audited accounts within 30 days of the end of the first quarter. The pair will join Kaisa Group Holdings and Berau Coal Energy, which are both midway through the restructuring process to be classed as defaults on their bonds.

There were only three defaults in Asia last year. Indonesia's Bumi Resources missed a coupon on its US$700m 2017s after struggling for years with a high debt load, while Hidili Industry International Development and Renhe Commercial Holdings, both based in China, bought back some of their bonds at discounts, which rating agencies considered to be technical defaults.

Last week, Winsway Enterprises Holdings, formerly known as Winsway Coking Coal Holdings, missed a US$13.15m coupon on its US$309.3m 8.5% 2016 bonds due on April 8. This did not come as a surprise, as it had already indicated its intention to restructure the bonds, which had been languishing in the 30s since the start of the year and had already been the subject of a tender offer at a hefty haircut in 2013. Winsway said it would use the 30-day grace period to hold talks with bondholders.

Meanwhile, Moody's this month downgraded Sound Global's corporate family rating to Caa1 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured debt rating to Caa2 from B1, citing increasing risk that the company could default on its US$150m senior unsecured notes due August 2017.

The waste-water treatment company delayed publishing its 2014 annual results after an external auditor raised concerns, and Moody's said there was a high probability that the firm could fail to file audited results within 30 days of the end of the quarter. That would breach the notes' requirement for the company to file audited results within 120 days of the fiscal year end and could trigger an event of default and accelerate repayment of the notes.

In addition, Wong See Meng, an independent non-executive director, who was the chairman of Sound Global's audit committee, had resigned. The company said it was considering hiring independent forensic accountants to conduct an investigation. Moody's said the development raised serious corporate governance concerns.

The bonds are highly illiquid, but Lucror Analytics wrote last Monday that the 2017s had fallen around 23 points to the high 60s since the audit concerns were made public. A report from independent research firm Emerson Analytics had first raised concerns about the company in February.

Berau Coal has agreed to the terms of an exchange offer with a group representing 23.7% of the holders of its 2015 and 2017 bonds, and said it had support from holders of around 50% of the paper. Other bondholders have until April 15 to respond. Standard & Poor's said it would downgrade the notes to D if the proposal went ahead.

Kaisa is midway through a restructuring of its onshore and offshore debt, but the process is taking longer than expected, after offshore creditors indicated they would not accept the terms on offer. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Tim Sifert and Dharsan Singh)