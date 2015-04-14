HONG KONG, April 14 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management
has mandated six banks as arrangers and dealers for a
US$3bn medium-term-note programme the company is setting up.
The six are BOC International, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Credit Suisse, Cinda International Capital, CCB
International and CITIC Securities International.
The banks will also work as joint global co-ordinators to
arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Hong Kong and
conference calls with European and US investors on April 15. An
offering of Reg S notes could follow.
Another 11 banks will act solely as programme dealers. These
are UBS, Deutsche Bank, Wing Lung Bank, ABC International, ICBC
Asia, Morgan Stanley, Bank of China Hong Kong, Haitong
International, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered and China Merchants.
China Cinda is rated A3/A-/A.
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)