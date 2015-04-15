SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - Local bond sales in Indonesia have almost tripled year to date, outperforming other domestic markets elsewhere in South-East Asia.

Some Rp15.5trn (US$1.2bn) of bonds have been issued year to date, surpassing the Rp5.57trn sold in the same period last year. This compares well with the volumes in the local currency markets in Singapore and Malaysia, which have seen only a third to half of that sold last year.

Most deals were small in size at around Rp1trn-2trn each, which is typical of the rupiah local currency corporate bond market.

The sharp increase underscores the growing confidence in the President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo-led government, which came into power last year after a general election.

Benchmark rates have been falling since then. The 10-year government bond yields were quoted at 7.252% on April 13, down 54% a year ago. At the same time, the Bank Indonesia policy rate is now 7.5%, 25bp lower from a year ago.

More corporate issuers are emerging to take advantage of the lower rates. Bank Rakyat Indonesia is thought to be planning a bond in May or June after it ties up a Rp2trn negotiable certificate of deposit this week. Bookbuilding on the NCD was scheduled to end yesterday evening, with the guidance on the nine-month paper indicated at yield of 8.0%-8.4%.

Mandala Multifinance is also building books for its IDR500bn three-trancher. A one-year piece was indicated at 9.5%-10.5%, a two-year at 10.0%-11.0% and a three-year at 10.5%-11.5%.

Also in the pipeline is Bank Bukopin, which plans to sell a subordinated bond in the second half of this year. Local reports said it hoped to raise up to Rp2trn to accommodate a fast-growing loan portfolio. This will be Bukopin's first bond since March 2012, when it did a Rp1.5trn 9.25% seven-year print.

Bankers said the issuer had yet to send out requests for proposals for lead underwriter roles.

Meanwhile, Pelabuhan Indonesia 1, also known as Pelindo 1, hopes to raise up to Rp1trn through a bond offering, after it secures an Rp2trn revolving loan from Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia.

Local press reported that Pelindo 1 was likely to mandate Mandiri Sekuritas, but bankers said Bahana Securities and Danareksa Sekuritas were working with the company on the potential bond. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)