(Updates to add book size)
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, April 15 (IFR) - The Government of Malaysia
has drawn orders of US$6.5bn for its offering of
144A/Reg S sukuks, and the book is growing as European markets
open for business.
Price guidance on the dual-tranche offering of 10- and
30-year sukuk yields around 135bp and 185bp over US Treasuries,
respectively.
The 144A/Reg S offering follows a week of roadshows that
ended in New York yesterday evening.
Joint leads CIMB, HSBC and Standard Chartered are using the
outstanding bonds of Malaysian state-owned Petronas
as references. Petronas' US$1.5bn 3.50% due 2025 is quoted at
126bp over US Treasuries, or a cash price of 102.700, while its
4.50% sukuk due 2045 is at 175bp, or 103.585.
Based on guidance alone, the sovereign is providing a small
pick-up, but, if demand proves robust, this is likely to be
narrowed.
Malaysia Sovereign Sukuk will be the issuer of the Islamic
notes, and the Government of Malaysia, rated A3/A- (Moody's/
S&P), will be the obligor.
The issue is indicated as benchmark size. Proceeds will be
used for the government's general purposes, including the
redemption of an existing US$1.25bn trust certificates due this
year.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)