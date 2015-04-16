SINGAPORE, April 16 (IFR) - China Cinda Asset Management
is marketing a US dollar-denominated dual tranche bond
offering.
The 5-year fixed-rate, senior unsecured bond is being
marketed at around 215bp over US Treasuries, and the 10-year at
around 265bp.
The deal has attracted significant anchor orders following a
roadshow and global investor calls.
China Cinda's 4.0% May 2019s and 5.625% May 2024s were
trading at T+177bp and T+245bp respectively.
China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company, which is rated
BBB+/stable by Standard & Poor's, is the guarantor, and China
Cinda Asset Management is the keepwell and equity interest
purchase provider.
The 144A/3c(7)/Reg S notes, which are expected to be rated
Baa1/BBB+/A, will be issued by China Cinda Finance (2015) I.
The notes include a change of control put at 101%. Proceeds
will be used for working capital, investment and other general
corporate purposes.
Bank of Merrill Lynch, BOC International, CCB International,
Cinda International Capital, CITIC Securities and Credit Suisse
are the joint global co-ordinators.
These banks are also joint bookrunners with ABC
International, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Merchants
Securities, Deutsche Bank, DBS, Haitong International, ICBC
(Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and
UBS.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)