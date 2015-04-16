HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Bonds of Rolta
plunged shortly after US firm Glaucus Research said it
had shorted the Indian infotech company's offshore 2018s and
2019s.
The 2018s were down 5.0 points at 99.0 and
the 2019s down 5.5 points at 93.5 shortly after
noon, according to Tradeweb.
Glaucus alleged that the Indian infotech company overstated
its Ebitda and in the belief that the firm will not be able to
repay foreign bondholders without refinancing.
Independent research firms have frequently targeted stocks,
but it is rare for them to issue negative reports on bonds.
In a press release, Glaucus says it values the outstanding
bonds, comprising an aggregate amount of USD500m with coupons of
10.750% and 8.875%, at 16 cents on the dollar, citing the
recovery value of its offshore assets.
"We believe that Rolta has fabricated its reported capital
expenditures in order to mask that it has materially overstated
its Ebitda," says the California-based firm in today's press
release.
The US short-seller points out that Rolta's net debt rose
from USD319m at the financial year ending 2011 to USD740m in the
October to December period last year. Glaucus claims Rolta "has
almost nothing to show for its highly suspicious spending".
The firm goes on to claim that Rolta will not be able to
repay foreign bondholders because it does not generate free cash
flow.
Before Glaucus' announcement, the 10.750% May 2018s were
spotted at 103.8, up from 103.0 two days ago, according to
Tradeweb. The 8.875% 2019s were also up a 10th of a point to
99.0.
Rolta completed a tender offer to switch investors out of
the 10.750% 2018s into new 8.875% 2019s to conform the
indentures.
Rolta India, which is the guarantor for issuer of the 2019s
Rolta Americas LLC and for issuer of the 2018s Rolta LLC, has
BB- ratings from both S&P and Fitch.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon and Daniel Stanton, editing by
Dharsan Singh)