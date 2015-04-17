HONG KONG, April 16 (IFR) - Chinese property developers are
queuing up to return to the international bond markets, even as
renewed uncertainty over the future of Kaisa Group Holdings
is making it harder to attract investors.
Optimism for the high-yield sector returned last week after
Central China Real Estate successfully launched the
first US dollar bond from a Chinese real-estate developer since
Shimao Properties tapped an existing issue in March.
Although the issue size was modest, Central China's final
pricing of 8.75% for the US$300m five-year non-call three bonds
came flat to secondary levels, after adding in the one-year swap
spread, on an order book that was 10 times oversubscribed. This
showed that investors have drawn a distinction between Kaisa and
other developers.
"We are starting to see that, in recent weeks, investors are
separating the Kaisa and Sunac debacle with the rest of the
sector," said Suanjin Tan, portfolio manager for Asian fixed
income at BlackRock. Tan said it was still possible that further
surprises in the Kaisa case could impact the rest of the market,
but expected any resulting volatility to be short-lived.
Central China's print came after Wuzhou International
Holdings, China Aoyuan Property Group, Times
Property, Dalian Wanda and Powerlong Real Estate
completed non-deal roadshows in the past month,
according to bankers, who said some of these meetings were
expected to result in offerings of US dollar bonds.
"Literally, each and every company who has bonds outstanding
is meeting investors on NDRs," said one banker. "I've done at
least 10 of these."
The potential wave of Chinese high-yield bonds comes after
the removal of a key hurdle for embattled developer Kaisa.
Shenzhen city authorities have lifted sales blocks on nearly all
of Kaisa's residential developments, clearing the way for Sunac
China Holdings' takeover to proceed.
However, Sunac's acquisition is now uncertain after Kaisa
reinstated founding chairman Kwok Ying Shing. Some analysts see
this as a sign that Kwok is no longer out of favour with the
Chinese authorities and that Sunac's acquisition may not
proceed. The acquisition, which is dependent on the
restructuring of Kaisa's debts, is already in doubt after
offshore bondholders pushed back against the company's proposed
terms.
TRICKIER DEALS
Investors are now unsure what will happen when the grace
period for an upcoming coupon payment on Kaisa's 2017s ends on
April 18, since the company had been expected to reach an
agreement on its restructuring before then. These concerns make
it hard for investors to return wholeheartedly to high-yield
bonds.
"Deals can certainly get done, but I still think that, in
the post-Kaisa environment, investors are going to be cautious,"
said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst.
"It's certainly going to be trickier to get deals done than
it was six months ago. We're not back to the good old days when
investors were throwing money at every Single B property company
that came to market. There's more selectivity now."
Wing Son Cheng, a research analyst at Credit Suisse, added
that investors were becoming more focused on state-owned
enterprises or firms with better transparency and governance.
However, the cautious approach to high-yield comes amid a
massive tightening in Chinese property yields and a lack of
supply, which may pressure investors to revisit the sector in
their search for higher returns, despite looming concerns about
credit fundamentals.
High-yield bond prices have jumped as much as five points
since the beginning of the year, while Kaisa's bonds leapt
almost 10 points last week.
The People's Bank of China's decision to ease
lending restrictions to support the country's real-estate
market, the higher participation of Chinese bank treasuries and
European investors, as well as a recent stock-market rally,
could also give PRC property issuers ways to improve financial
ratios.
"If the equity market rally is sustainable, these high-yield
companies may decide to tap the market for equity funding. This
will enhance their capital ratios and provide more financial
flexibility, which is positive for bondholders," said Cheng.
Yet investors like Blackrock will be closely watching how
Kaisa is resolved and use it as a guide for assessing risk in
future deals.
"If such restructuring is not handled properly in an
equitable and transparent fashion, I would expect that there
will be repercussions in the broader market," said Tan.
"If owning bonds does not necessarily put you higher up in
the capital structure, investors will have to re-evaluate their
investment assumptions and invariably risk premium necessitated
will need to be higher to compensate investors for the greater
investment risk."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Daniel Stanton, Dharsan
Singh and Steve Garton.)