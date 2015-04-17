(Adds joint bookrunners)
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, April 17 (IFR) - China Construction Bank
has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard
Chartered as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of US
dollar Tier 2 bonds.
Those banks will act as joint bookrunners with ANZ, Credit
Suisse and JP Morgan.
The timing of the issuance is subject to market conditions,
and other bookrunners may be added.
This would be the first offshore bank capital bond to be
sold by a Chinese financial institution so far this year.
CCB has also received approval to sell up to CNY20bn
(USD3.2bn) of offshore preference shares and up to CNY60bn of
onshore preference shares, which count towards Additional Tier 1
capital.
CCB is rated A1/A/A.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)