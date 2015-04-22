SINGAPORE, April 22 (IFR) - China Development Bank Capital Corporation has hired BOC International, Citic Securities International and Guotai Junan International as joint global co-ordinators for a potential offering of senior guaranteed offshore renminbi bonds.

Agricultural Bank of China, BoCom Hong Kong and Haitong International will join the three as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The issuer will be on the road in Hong Kong and Singapore from tomorrow.

A Reg S Dim Sum offering may follow, pending market conditions.

China New Town Finance I will be the issuer of the notes, which will carry an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from China New Town Development Co. The bonds will also have the backing of a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest-purchase undertaking.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

China Development Bank Capital Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Development Bank Corp, which the State Council set up. China New Town Development is involved in urban development. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)