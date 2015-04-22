SINGAPORE, April 22 (IFR) - China Development Bank Capital
Corporation has hired BOC International, Citic Securities
International and Guotai Junan International as joint global
co-ordinators for a potential offering of senior guaranteed
offshore renminbi bonds.
Agricultural Bank of China, BoCom Hong Kong and Haitong
International will join the three as joint lead managers and
bookrunners.
The issuer will be on the road in Hong Kong and Singapore
from tomorrow.
A Reg S Dim Sum offering may follow, pending market
conditions.
China New Town Finance I will be the issuer of the notes,
which will carry an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from
China New Town Development Co. The bonds will also
have the backing of a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a
deed of equity interest-purchase undertaking.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
China Development Bank Capital Corp is a wholly owned
subsidiary of China Development Bank Corp, which the
State Council set up. China New Town Development is involved in
urban development.
