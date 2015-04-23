SYDNEY, April 23 (IFR) - Queensland Treasury Corp
has tapped its 4.25% July 21 2023 line for A$750m (US$577m) with
today's syndicated reopening via arrangers ANZ, CBA and UBS.
The reopening, which took the outstanding size to A$6.317bn,
priced at 109.354 for a yield of 2.96%, 56.5bp over the April
2023 Australian Commonwealth government bond. The bond had
A$5.567bn outstanding before today's tap.
The Aa1/AA+ rated state funding arm raised A$1.4bn from its
previous syndicated sale on March 11. The addition to its 4.75%
July 21 2025 bond priced 59bp wide of ACGBs.
(Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)