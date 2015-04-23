Fitch Rates Easy Buy's Senior Unsecured Bonds at 'AA+(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Easy Buy Public Company Limited's (EB; AA+(tha)/Stable) senior unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The bonds will have maturities of seven years and the total issue size will be up to THB600 million, with a greenshoe option of an additional THB400 million. The proceeds from the issue will be used for working capital and refinancing. KEY RATING DRIVERS T