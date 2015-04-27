SEOUL, April 27 (IFR) - India's Reliance Communications is marketing a 5.5-year US dollar bond to yield around 6.5%.

The Reg S-only senior secured notes come with a security package that includes tower assets and optic fibre cables, as well as certain telecommunications licences and a pledge over RComm's equity stake in Reliance Communications Infrastructure and all the shares held by the issuer and Reliance Infocomm Infrastructure in Reliance Telecom.

The notes also carry standard high-yield covenants, including a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.25x.

RComm is returning to the international bond markets after pulling plans for a debut US$255m five-year non-call three Reg S offering in December, which was marketed to yield around 6.5%. At the time, the bonds and the issuer were unrated.

This time around, RComm has ratings of Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from Fitch, both with stable outlooks. The notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer.

DBS and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

RComm is part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-owned Reliance Group, one of India's largest business groups in terms of market capitalisation. Its operations include sectors in infrastructure, power, financial services and entertainment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)