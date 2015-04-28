SINGAPORE, April 28 (IFR) - India's Reliance Communications
succeeded in raising US$300m from a 5.5-year senior
secured bond on its second attempt in the US dollar market.
The Reg S-only bonds printed with a coupon and a yield of
6.5%, in line with initial guidance.
The print was done, despite a warning in the offering
circular that the issuer was in breach of covenants on a loan
and that the bonds could slide into technical default before
they had even settled.
RComm said it had obtained waivers for non-compliance with
financial covenants for the period ended September 30 2014, but
not for a US$62m loan outstanding at the end of December.
It clarified that the Indian branch and Asian headquarters
of one of its lenders had approved the waiver request, but the
relevant lending entity was still reviewing it.
The decision on the waiver was expected within two weeks of
April 15, but the issuer opted to push ahead with the bond issue
in order to avoid any market volatility arising from the US FOMC
meeting beginning today.
Some investors used the loan covenants as reason either to
steer clear or demand a premium, but others expected RComm would
have no problem obtaining the waiver, and viewed it as
insignificant in the context of the company's total borrowings
of around US$6bn.
They also drew confidence from RComm's efforts to deleverage
and its fairly conservative bidding during India's recent
spectrum auctions.
RComm came with a rating this time, a crucial difference in
attracting and reassuring investors. The issuer has ratings of
Ba3 from Moody's and BB- from Fitch, both with stable outlooks,
and the bonds are expected to be seen the same way.
While the dominant buyers were private bank clients, who
were behind two-thirds of the US$650m of orders, they also
attach importance to ratings, which can be a factor in how much
margin is extended to buyers.
As the offering was launched with a private bank rebate of
35 cents, it was no surprise that it drew interest from such
investors.
The issuer became the first Indian telco to bring onshore
the proceeds from an offshore bond, and one of the first from
the country to sell an offshore bond secured against onshore
assets.
Delhi International Airport Private Limited secured its
US$288.75m bond earlier this year against receivables from its
concession to operate the airport, but RComm used hard assets
with a US$8.5bn book value.
Around US$5.3bn of borrowing is secured against the assets,
giving investors comfort that there is some spare capacity.
When RComm attempted its first offering on December 1 last
year, it had targeted a size of US$225m to refinance a loan, but
was able to exceed that easily this time, thanks to early
expressions of interest from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the latest print will be used for capital
expenditure, among other things.
Investors used the 7% August 2019 Global Cloud Xchange
bonds, which are secured against offshore assets and rated
B2/BB+ (Moody's/Fitch), as comparison. Those bonds, with a call
in August 2016, were yielding around 6.52%.
The latest bonds were trading down at around 99.375/99.625
this morning, following a soft session overnight.
DBS and Standard Chartered (B&D) were joint bookrunners.
Deutsche Bank was sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner
with Standard Chartered for last year's attempt.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)