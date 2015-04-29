SINGAPORE, April 29 (IFR) - Khazanah Nasional is
set to issue Malaysia's first social-impact sukuk, in a boost to
the country's ambitions as a centre for socially responsible
investment.
Local agency Ram Ratings said the M$1bn (US$282m) Sukuk
Ihsan programme, to which it assigned a AAA rating last week,
was the first social-impact bond to be rated globally. Proceeds
will go towards educational projects.
Socially responsible investment is catching on slowly in
Asia, but issuers in South Korea, India and Taiwan have sold
so-called Green bonds and interest from investors is growing.
The Asian Development Bank launched its first Green
bond in March, raising US$500m.
"Although the global SRI market is still nascent, we see
tremendous growth potential given Malaysia's leadership in the
global Islamic finance market, as well as the increasing global
and domestic demand for greater governance and ethical
investments," said Ram Ratings CEO Foo Su Yin.
ISLAMIC PRINCIPLES
Investors and market observers are eagerly expecting the
first issuance off the programme as early as next month,
although marketing preparations are still being finalised.
Green or SRI investments complement the principles of
Islamic finance, which call for money to be used for the
protection and preservation of society.
Malaysia is the world's biggest Islamic bond market,
accounting for about two thirds of all sukuk sold. According to
the ADB, Malaysia had M$574bn (US$161bn) of local currency sukuk
outstanding at the end of 2014.
"Demand will be good," said one investor keenly interested
in the deal. "There are lots of shariah funds that will want
this as this deal is memang Islamic." Memang is a Malay word for
absolutely.
Ihsan Sukuk, set up as a funding conduit, will be the
issuer, with Khazanah the obligor under the programme. CIMB is
the sole arranger.
Malaysia's Securities Commission released guidelines last
August to facilitate the creation of an "eco-system conducive
for SRI investors and issuers, and also in line with the rising
trend of green bonds and social impact bonds".
Among the projects deemed eligible for the SRI sukuk are
environmentally friendly ones that promote renewable energy or
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or improve the quality of life
for society. Educational projects fall under the community and
economic development category.
PRINCIPAL LOSSES
While Green bonds are designed to be commercially similar to
conventional investments, Khazanah's impact bond will require
investors to be prepared for principal losses.
The Ihsan SRI sukuk incorporates a unique feature where the
principal amount is reduced when the selected project hits
certain key performance indicators.
This means investors will not recover the original sum put
in, although they will continue to enjoy an income from the
annual distribution rates or coupons. That suggests annual
returns will be key in driving demand.
The sukuk also allows investors to waive their rights
through the sales of the notes to Khazanah for a nominal
consideration. Ultimately, the bondholders will look to Khazanah
to fulfil the bond obligations.
The principal reduction mechanism is a new feature for which
local investors will need education, but many already appear
willing to accept the feature.
"While pricing is a factor, investors will buy these bonds
as essentially buy-and-hold assets," said the local investor.
Bankers said the bonds could attract a large investor base
as corporate investors with corporate social responsibility
agendas could target such investments.
"Investments in SRI sukuk will not entirely be commercial
decisions, but the ethical profile can provide an additional
incentive," said a debt capital markets banker.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan
Singh and Daniel Stanton)