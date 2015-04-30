HONG KONG, April 30 (IFR) - Foreign interest is building in
China's Panda bond market ahead of potential rule changes that
bankers expect to encourage more offerings.
Monetary easing from the People's Bank of China
have dragged onshore renminbi bond yields below their offshore
equivalents, raising the appeal of so-called Panda bonds to
foreign issuers.
Only one company has sold Panda bonds, the name for a bond
from a foreign issuer in China's domestic market, since
regulators opened the format in 2010.
But bankers say rule changes could allow others to issue
debt in Shanghai.
"Some issuers are very reluctant to issue Panda bonds," said
Vincent Wong, head of greater China debt capital markets at ANZ,
at an ASIFMA conference this week.
"GAAP is a major issue. But the latest word we hear is that
the regulator could come to some kind of compromise related to
the Shanghai Free Trade Zone and enable some companies to issue
Panda bonds there."
'Huge boost'
Other bankers said they had been involved in discussions
with Chinese regulators about a potential easing of restrictions
on capital movements and accounting standards for entities based
in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone.
"It would be a huge boost to the Panda bond market, because
at the moment it's just too difficult for it to become a
meaningful market," said a Hong Kong-based DCM banker with
knowledge of the situation. "If they made accounting and capital
movement easier, it could be a huge step forward."
In March 2014, German carmaker Daimler became the
first and only foreign firm to issue a Panda bond. It sold a
Rmb500m (US$81.3m) one-year bond at 5.2%.
The only other issuers have been supranational agencies,
such as the International Finance Corporation and the Asian
Development Bank.
Corporations have complained about an onerous regulatory
framework and have said the lack of currency convertibility has
prevented them from tapping the market.
China's strict capital controls mean foreign issuers face
great difficulties in repatriating money offshore.
In addition, rules on accounting standards have made
issuance difficult as the Chinese Government requires three
years of financial statements in its own version of the GAAP
standards. Bond issuers in China must produce audited accounts,
adding to the cost of documenation for potential foreign
issuers. They also need extensive regulatory approvals and a
local credit rating.
Chinese regulators have these rules in place mainly on
concerns that opening the capital account too quickly could
subject the country's economy and markets to substantial
volatility.
Tough domestic rules have helped fuel the rapid growth in
recent years of Dim Sum bonds, which are denominated in renminbi
but are issued offshore. The overseas format gives issuers more
flexibility in their use of proceeds, and is typically issued
under familiar legal documentation through international MTN
programmes.
Waning global appetite for the currency, however, has pushed
offshore renminbi yields higher. Since China cut reserve ratio
requirements in November, offshore five-year China sovereign
bonds have jumped 55bp to 3.55%. In the same time, the onshore
benchmark has fallen 11bp to 3.29%.
Death of Dim Sum?
The impact of a surge of Panda bond sales on the Dim Sum
market is unclear, as reforms in China still have a long way to
go.
Some bankers dismissed the idea that it would mean the death
of Dim Sum. They argued that certain issuers might be more
comfortable with the regulatory regime in Hong Kong or other
centres than with regulators in mainland China.
They added that unrated Chinese issuers could not access the
US dollar market, but could access foreign investors via the
offshore renminbi market.
However, if Dim Sum yields remain higher than onshore bonds,
other bankers warn that more liberal Chinese regulations could
could make a serious dent in the offshore market's viability.
"I think we're a long way away from Panda bonds catching up
to Dim Sum, but it's clear that the onshore market will
gradually become more liberalised," said a Hong Kong-based
syndication banker.
"If it becomes fully liberalised, particularly without the
capital controls, it will easily dwarf the Dim Sum market and
Dim Sum bonds would really struggle to justify themselves."
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve
Garton and Daniel Stanton)