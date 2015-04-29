BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, April 29 (IFR) - China Construction Bank will begin roadshows on Friday for a US dollar-denominated Tier 2 bond. CCB will meet investors in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.
The bank has mandated itself, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered as global co-ordinators. The four banks are also joint bookrunners with JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and ANZ.
The issuer is rated A1/A/A (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), and the bonds are expected to be rated BBB+/BBB+ (S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.