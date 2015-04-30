SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Trade and Development Bank of
Mongolia is set to return to the US dollar market
after the Government of Mongolia stepped in to
guarantee its MTN programme.
The lender has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and
Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners to arrange meetings with
fixed-income investors in Asia, Europe and the US, starting
Monday.
An offering of 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes with a
guarantee from the Government of Mongolia may follow, subject to
market conditions.
Moody's and S&P assigned ratings of B2 and B+ to the
proposed offering. TDBM has cut the size of its MTN programme to
US$500m from US$1bn.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)