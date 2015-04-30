(Adds context on Mongolian rating, TDBM's past bond issues)

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia is set to return to the US dollar bond market after the Government of Mongolia stepped in to guarantee its medium-term notes programme.

The lender has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners to arrange meetings with fixed-income investors in Asia, Europe and the US starting Monday.

An offering of 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes with a guarantee from the Government of Mongolia may follow, subject to market conditions.

Moody's has assigned the proposed new offering a B2 rating, while Standard & Poor's gave it a B+, in line with the sovereign's ratings.

TDBM is the largest lender in Mongolia, with assets of US$2.9bn at the end of December, and its return promises to test investors' appetite for Mongolia's slowing economy. The Asian Development Bank predicts GDP growth of just 3.0% in 2015, down from 7.8% in 2014 and 11.6% in 2013 after a fall in resource prices.

Last June, TDB had attempted to issue a US dollar bond at a tenor of five years, having indicated a yield of 11.25%.

However, TDBM was forced to pull the deal after Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo announced a restructuring, which caused volatility in the markets.

Back then, TDBM's MTN programme was to be backed with a non-bonding letter of support from the Mongolian Government. However, as the rating agencies said the letter of support would have no impact on the way they saw the bonds, the lender decided not to use it.

In the interim, Deutsche Bank has replaced Goldman Sachs in the bookrunner line-up, and TDBM has cut the size of the MTN programme to US$500m from US$1bn.

Mongolia's 2018s were bid at 6.5% today, having recovered from a spike to 10.2% on January 22, according to Tradeweb prices.

Downgrade warning

On Thursday, S&P revised its outlook on Mongolia to negative from stable, warning it could be downgraded this year or in early 2016 if the grand coalition's new policies to encourage foreign direct investment did not work or if its debt burden rose.

"Mongolia's external position is weak, making policy implementation all the more important," S&P stated in a note.

"After running current account deficits of over 25% of GDP for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013, Mongolia's 2014 current account deficit fell to a still-high 8.5% of GDP. We expect the deficit to remain roughly at this level through 2016."

S&P also said it expected the government to assist systemically important banks in rolling over their external debt.

TDB was privatised in 2002 and has been majority owned by Malaysian investors since 2006. It first issued offshore debt in 2007, raising US$75m at a yield of 8.75%, and raised double that amount at the same yield on its return in 2010.

Its last US dollar bond was a US$300m 8.5% note, launched in September 2012 at a yield of 8.625% via BofA Merrill and ING. All were three-year maturities.

It has also sold Dim Sum bonds, raising Rmb700m (US$115m) at 10.25% in January 2014. CLSA and Deutsche led that deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh and Steve Garton)