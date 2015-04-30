SINGAPORE, April 30 (IFR) - Mizuho Bank is set
to issue the first bond under the Asean +3 multi-currency bond
issuance framework (AMBIF), which aims to streamline
cross-border financing in the region.
The Japanese bank has just received approval from Thailand's
Public Debt Management Office to sell a Bt3.2bn (US$128.3m)
baht-denominated bond under the AMBIF auspices.
Under the AMBIF, announced in March, borrowers require only
a standard application form to sell debt or equity in Singapore,
Malaysia and Thailand. This saves issuers from dealing with
different applications in various jurisdictions, shortening the
time needed to obtain approval.
Mizuho chose to raise the funds in Thailand as it has a long
presence there, since 1996.
"The issuance of baht-denominated bonds in this instance
will enable us to provide even stronger support than we have to
date for the medium-to-long-term baht funding needs of our
customers," said a Mizuho statement.
A PDMO official said a formal announcement on the Mizuho
approval would be released over the weekend when the Asean
ministers are due to convene during the Asian Development Bank
meeting in Azerbaijan.
Mizuho Bank said it has started preparations on the bond,
which is expected as soon as next month. The bank can sell the
bond in a nine-month period starting from May 1.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, edited by Daniel Stanton)