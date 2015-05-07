SINGAPORE, May 7 (IFR) - The Trade and Development Bank of
Mongolia's proposed bond offering raises questions
about the strength of its government guarantee and how Mongolia
will meet its coming obligations in US dollars.
TDBM set up a US$500m medium-term-note programme with an
irrevocable guarantee from the sovereign, winning it ratings of
B2/B+ (Moody's/S&P). However, some investors are concerned that
the main purpose of the offering could be to give the government
access to dollars, not repay debt.
"When we rate government-guaranteed debt, we also consider
the willingness of the government to honour the guarantee. B+
already factors in considerable uncertainty in Mongolia's policy
setting," said Robert Zhong, director of sovereign and
international public finance ratings at Standard & Poor's.
Under the terms of Mongolia's Debt Management Law, passed
this year, the government can only guarantee borrowings of
state-owned Development Bank of Mongolia in full, or
up to 85% of borrowings of other eligible entities.
However, if the borrower holds government bonds, the
sovereign can give a guarantee for up to the equivalent amount
of the paper held.
This means TDBM needs to maintain a holding of at least
US$500m-equivalent in government securities for the life of the
bonds, if it exercises the full amount of the MTN programme.
The lender said it held 1.015trn Mongolian tugriks,
equivalent to US$517m, in government securities as of April 28.
If any of the government securities mature before TDBM's bonds
do, the Ministry of Finance will have to issue and sell more
government securities to the bank to make up the shortfall.
Provisional government figures for 2014, cited in the
prospectus, show that Mongolia's domestic public debt stood at
just US$1.57bn or so, although analysts are uncertain that the
figure is exact.
"Mongolia's external debt is more transparent than its
internal debt," said Zhong.
It is difficult to find data to confirm the amount of debt
that the sovereign issued because the Bank of Mongolia sometimes
removes information on government bond auctions from public
view, particularly if these fail due to weak bids. This has
happened at least six times for longer-dated bonds offered this
year.
It raises the question of what will happen if TDBM is forced
to sell off government securities - for example, if it finds
itself short of liquidity.
The terms of the guarantee, for which it will pay US$10m,
suggest that, if TDBM's holdings of government securities fall
below the principal amount of its bonds, they would no longer be
fully guaranteed.
TDBM will enter into a currency swap with the Mongolian
central bank for the full amount of the proceeds from bonds,
meaning it will give Bank of Mongolia US dollars and receive
tugriks, with the swap to be reversed at the end of the tenor.
This will give the sovereign a supply of dollars, without adding
to its debt burden.
"I am hesitant to participate," said a bond investor. "It
seems the government is utilising them to replenish its US
dollar reserves, which have been depleted to critical levels."
TDBM has said it will use part of the proceeds from the
bonds to repay debts, with a US$330m redemption of its existing
notes looming in September.
However, it will not ultimately receive US dollars from the
latest offering, which means it may need to seek dollars from
Bank of Mongolia within months of swapping the US currency
proceeds.
"BoM is effectively the only market-maker for the FX
market," said a Mongolian banker.
"Once TDBM commits all US dollars from this issuance to a
swap with BoM, it has limited channels to convert the tugriks
received from BoM back into US dollars. Other commercial banks
are very unlikely to use their US dollar reserves to help TDBM.
The FX market is not liquid at all."
Mongolia and its state-linked entities have several large
foreign-currency repayments coming due between March 2017 and
January 2018, and the sovereign had around US$1.3bn in its
current international reserves at the end of March, according to
official figures.
DBM has a US$580m government-guaranteed bond due in March
2017 and a "Chinggis" sovereign bond of US$500m due January
2018.
It also has a Rmb15bn (US$2.4bn) bilateral three-year swap
line with the People's Bank of China due in 2017, though it
might be extended.
Under a debt management plan submitted to parliament this
Spring, the government said it planned to repay the DBM and
Chinggis bonds through budget revenues or refinancing from
international markets.
The government has this year introduced a more
foreigner-friendly investment law, which it hopes will draw FDI
and boost the economy.
Still, foreign investors will be aware of the risks involved
in taking exposure to Mongolia, which also raise doubts about
the enforceability of TDBM's guarantee.
South Africa's Standard Bank is engaged in a legal battle
with a company linked to the Mongolian government, after lending
to Just Group, a petroleum distributor. The loan, now in
default, came with a guarantee from state-backed copper miner
Erdenet Mining Corporation.
"Legal proceedings in London against Erdenet Mining
Corporation and Just Group are continuing and we are determined
to recover monies owed to us. At this stage, we have no further
comments as this is a legal matter," said Standard Bank in a
statement.
In March, an international tribunal panel, constituted under
UNCITRA, a commission that regulates international trade
alongside the World Trade Organisation, awarded Canada's Khan
Resources US$80m plus interest compounded from July 2009,
totalling US$104m as of April 23, after Mongolia's government
cancelled Khan's uranium licences in 2009 and awarded them to
Russia's ARMZ.
The government indicated it did not intend to comply with
the order. Khan's chairman, Jim Doak, died in his hotel room in
Ulaanbaatar last month, following meetings with representatives
of the government.
"It is, of course, the Mongolian Government's decision as to
whether they want to respect the rule of law and honour the
award, or join the small group of recalcitrant sovereigns, who
make attempts to avoid their international obligations," said
Khan's president and CEO, Grant Edey, in a statement last month.
