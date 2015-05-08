HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - China Construction Bank
set an optimistic tone for Asian bank capital offerings this
week with the region's first US dollar offering of the year at
the tightest spread so far from a Chinese lender.
CCB's US$2bn 3.875% note priced at 242.5bp over US
Treasuries, the lowest coupon and tightest spread on a Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bond from China. It is also the largest Reg
S-only Tier 2 deal from a Chinese issuer, and the first bank
capital offering of the year from Asia, excluding Australia and
Japan.
These results bode well for the many other Chinese banks
preparing to raise billions of dollars of capital this year,
especially as potential issuers continue to debate whether it is
worth the additional effort needed to sell such bonds in the
144A format.
"This gives them another option because most Chinese issuers
are not keen on 144A deals due to disclosures, roadshow
requirements, documentation and cost," said a banker on the CCB
offering.
"Unless you're looking for a US$3bn-$5bn size, the trade
shows that, below that, Reg S can be sufficient."
Among those in the pipeline, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China is preparing to issue a Tier 2 bond with
itself, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS as
arrangers.
Bank of Communications is also mulling an
Additional Tier 1 print, while China Minsheng Bank
and CCB are also said to be potential issuers of AT1s.
Local demand
CCB's final pricing came in line with Chinese T2
comparables: 2024s from CCB Asia, BoCom and Bank of China trade
at G-spreads of around 235bp, 246bp and 232bp, respectively.
CCB's bonds tightened about 5bp in secondary trading, a sign
that bankers on the deal said pointed to robust underlying
demand for such higher-yielding bonds.
"Investor appetite was very strong," said the banker on the
deal. "Higher returns are a good feature at a time when rates
are set to rise."
Orders reached US$7bn at the time final guidance was
announced at around T+245bp. The notes were significantly
tighter than initial indications in the 255bp area.
Appetite held even as Greek officials and the EU failed to
make a breakthrough ahead of a major debt payment next week, and
US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned on Wednesday of
potential dangers in high equity valuations.
Asia took 88%, Europe 11% and offshore US accounts 1%. Fund
managers were allocated 39%, banks 25%, insurers and pensions
13%, sovereign wealth funds 12% and private banks 11%.
Although one banker on the deal said European participation
was less than expected, these market headlines were less of a
concern for local Asian banks, which placed big orders for CCB's
T2s.
"I was surprised to see Chinese bank treasuries come in
aggressively because they don't generally do a lot of
subordinated bond purchases," said the banker.
"The current spreads also reflect the risks to the Chinese
economy, and investors are willing to take those risks as other
bank bonds like Korea and India look expensive."
Lower rating
Going forward, life insurers and retail investors might
gravitate towards higher-yielding AT1 bonds rather than the more
expensive T2s, said a banker on the deal.
The Reg S 10-year non-call five offering is expected to
score a BBB+ from both Standard & Poor's and Fitch, two notches
lower than the issuer's A1/A/A rating.
CCB's T2s are rated lower than those priced last August
through its Hong Kong subsidiary. CCB Asia's US$750m 10-year
non-call five had ratings of Baa1 from Moody's and A- from Fitch
because, unlike the full write-down on the parent's bonds, its
notes have an option of a partial write-down at the point of
non-viability.
The coupon on the new notes will reset in five years to the
prevailing five-year US Treasury yield plus the initial credit
spread at pricing.
CCB International, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered
were joint global co-ordinators with ANZ, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
