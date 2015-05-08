HONG KONG, May 7 (IFR) - Taiwan has quietly established itself as an alternative source of funding for global banks, thanks to demand from the island's life insurers for an unsual form of US dollar debt.

In the last few months, a large number of foreign banks have issued 30-year, zero-coupon bonds in US dollars on the Taipei Exchange. Although these types of offerings have been seen in Taiwan for a few years, issuance has picked up substantially this year. Since the start of February, there have been 22 issues totalling almost US$5bn.

Issuers have included Deutsche Bank, UBS, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

The in-demand bond is a 30-year, zero-coupon callable after a year, usually with an internal rate of return of around 4.3%. Unlike most zero-coupon bonds, these are not sold at a discount but at par, with the issuer paying more than the face value when they are redeemed.

The structure works such that, if a bank were to call the bonds after one year, as is usually the case, investors would in effect receive a return of 4.3% on their investments. If an issuer waits longer to call the bonds, the eventual yield can be even higher as the IRR would compound over time.

Bankers say yield-hungry Taiwanese life insurance firms have been lapping up these credits as they offer higher yields and diversification for their portfolios. With long-term liabilities, these investors can handle the duration risk in case the bonds are not called after the first year.

While they say these products are nothing new, they have noticed a definite pickup in issuance. Surging investor demand appears to have stemmed from a more recent regulatory change that allows Taiwanese institutional investors to buy more offshore assets.

"There is a fairly unique type of institutional investor in Taiwan," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.

"Life insurance firms have huge portfolios with large liabilities. From an accounting perspective, these are great assets for them to own, and it is only recently that they have been able to diversify into higher-yielding offshore assets. They've always liked these types of bonds, but now they can buy more of them. So, you are seeing more issuers come to the market."

Alternative investments

Demand from Taiwan's insurance sector has come as a boost for the TPEx, formerly called the GreTai Securities Market.

Earlier in the year the TPEx emerged as one of the hottest markets for offshore renminbi bonds. With an advantageous swap rate into US dollars, a number of foreign banks issued in renminbi in Taiwan to lower their costs of funding. Now that the swap rate has fallen, Taiwanese investors appear to have moved on to the 30-year zero-coupon callables.

"These bonds aren't really liquid at all, but that doesn't seem to be the point," said another Hong Kong-based syndication banker. "They are clearly marketing themselves as a place where issuers are almost guaranteed to find buyers, and buyers who will most likely hold the assets until maturity." (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton, Dharsan Singh, Tim Sifert and Steve Garton)