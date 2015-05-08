HONG KONG, May 7 (IFR) - Taiwan has quietly established
itself as an alternative source of funding for global banks,
thanks to demand from the island's life insurers for an unsual
form of US dollar debt.
In the last few months, a large number of foreign banks have
issued 30-year, zero-coupon bonds in US dollars on the Taipei
Exchange. Although these types of offerings have been seen in
Taiwan for a few years, issuance has picked up substantially
this year. Since the start of February, there have been 22
issues totalling almost US$5bn.
Issuers have included Deutsche Bank, UBS, Standard
Chartered, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.
The in-demand bond is a 30-year, zero-coupon callable after
a year, usually with an internal rate of return of around 4.3%.
Unlike most zero-coupon bonds, these are not sold at a discount
but at par, with the issuer paying more than the face value when
they are redeemed.
The structure works such that, if a bank were to call the
bonds after one year, as is usually the case, investors would in
effect receive a return of 4.3% on their investments. If an
issuer waits longer to call the bonds, the eventual yield can be
even higher as the IRR would compound over time.
Bankers say yield-hungry Taiwanese life insurance firms have
been lapping up these credits as they offer higher yields and
diversification for their portfolios. With long-term
liabilities, these investors can handle the duration risk in
case the bonds are not called after the first year.
While they say these products are nothing new, they have
noticed a definite pickup in issuance. Surging investor demand
appears to have stemmed from a more recent regulatory change
that allows Taiwanese institutional investors to buy more
offshore assets.
"There is a fairly unique type of institutional investor in
Taiwan," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker.
"Life insurance firms have huge portfolios with large
liabilities. From an accounting perspective, these are great
assets for them to own, and it is only recently that they have
been able to diversify into higher-yielding offshore assets.
They've always liked these types of bonds, but now they can buy
more of them. So, you are seeing more issuers come to the
market."
Alternative investments
Demand from Taiwan's insurance sector has come as a boost
for the TPEx, formerly called the GreTai Securities Market.
Earlier in the year the TPEx emerged as one of the hottest
markets for offshore renminbi bonds. With an advantageous swap
rate into US dollars, a number of foreign banks issued in
renminbi in Taiwan to lower their costs of funding. Now that the
swap rate has fallen, Taiwanese investors appear to have moved
on to the 30-year zero-coupon callables.
"These bonds aren't really liquid at all, but that doesn't
seem to be the point," said another Hong Kong-based syndication
banker. "They are clearly marketing themselves as a place where
issuers are almost guaranteed to find buyers, and buyers who
will most likely hold the assets until maturity."
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton,
Dharsan Singh, Tim Sifert and Steve Garton)