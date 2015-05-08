HONG KONG, May 8 (IFR) - China Minsheng Banking Corp's Hong
Kong branch has mandated UBS, Citigroup, HSBC and
CMBC Hong Kong Branch as joint global co-ordinators for a senior
unsecured US dollar bond offering.
The JGCs are also joint bookrunners with Barclays, China
Construction Bank (Asia), Agricultural Bank of China, BOCOM Hong
Kong Branch, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies.
Fixed-income meetings will start next Monday and will take
place in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.
CMBC Hong Kong branch is rated BBB (stable) by S&P.
The proposed Reg S notes will be issued off its US$5bn MTN
programme.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton and Dharsan
Singh)